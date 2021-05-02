Telgana bypolls: TRS leads in Nagarjuna Sagar

Telangana bypolls: TRS leads in early trends in Nagarjuna Sagar

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of sitting TRS legislator Nomula Narsimhaiah in December last year

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • May 02 2021, 10:38 ist
  • updated: May 02 2021, 10:42 ist
Bhagat (pictured) is leading by 2,118 votes over his nearest Congress rival K Jana Reddy after the second round of vote. Credit: Twitter/@trspartyonline

The ruling TRS party candidate Nomula Bhagat on Sunday established a lead in early trends in the Nagarajuna Sagar bypoll held on April 17.

Bhagat is leading by 2,118 votes over his nearest Congress rival K Jana Reddy after the second round of vote- counting, according to the Election Commission.

Read more: Amid Covid-19, Telangana health minister Etela Rajender stripped of portfolio following land grab charges

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of sitting TRS legislator Nomula Narsimhaiah in December last year.

The BJP has put up P Ravi Kumar as its candidate.

The Congress candidate Jana Reddy had served as Leader of Opposition in the previous Legislative Assembly. He lost from the same constituency in the 2018 Assembly polls.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Telangana
Bypolls
BJP
TRS
Congress

Related videos

What's Brewing

Elusive peace on the western front

Elusive peace on the western front

DH Toon | Is this Modi govt's plan B to tackle Covid?

DH Toon | Is this Modi govt's plan B to tackle Covid?

SpaceX to fly 4 astronauts home to earth: How to watch

SpaceX to fly 4 astronauts home to earth: How to watch

Covid-19: 'Every time I’m calling, someone has died'

Covid-19: 'Every time I’m calling, someone has died'

A hill and a deity: The search for Hanuman’s birthplace

A hill and a deity: The search for Hanuman’s birthplace

Scientists have stepped up to battle Covid-19 pandemic

Scientists have stepped up to battle Covid-19 pandemic

 