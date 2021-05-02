Telangana bypolls: TRS leads in early trends in Nagarjuna Sagar

The ruling TRS party candidate Nomula Bhagat on Sunday established a lead in early trends in the Nagarajuna Sagar bypoll held on April 17.
Bhagat is leading by 2,118 votes over his nearest Congress rival K Jana Reddy after the second round of vote- counting, according to the Election Commission.
Telangana health minister Etela Rajender stripped of portfolio following land grab charges
The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of sitting TRS legislator Nomula Narsimhaiah in December last year.
The BJP has put up P Ravi Kumar as its candidate.
The Congress candidate Jana Reddy had served as Leader of Opposition in the previous Legislative Assembly. He lost from the same constituency in the 2018 Assembly polls.
