Telangana sees dip in new Covid-19 cases for first time

The State recorded 748 cases on Sunday taking the total number of positive cases to 6,20,613 till date

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Jun 27 2021, 21:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2021, 22:09 ist
The number of active cases stood at 14,302. Credit: PTI File Photo

For the first time during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, fresh infections fell below the 1,000-mark in Telangana. The State recorded 748 cases on Sunday taking the total number of positive cases to 6,20,613 till date.

Eight people succumbed to the virus pushing the death toll to 3,635, a bulletin said. The number of active cases stood at 14,302.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reported the highest number of cases with 121 followed by Khammam (61) and Karimnagar (50).

A total of 81,405 samples were tested today. Cumulatively, the number of samples tested were 1,83,27,887. The bulletin said there were 1,492 recoveries during the day taking the total number cured to 6,02,676.

The recovery rate and case fatality rate were 97.10 per cent and 0.58 per cent compared to the national average of 96.72 per cent and 1.3 per cent, the bulletin said.

Telangana
Covid-19
Coronavirus

