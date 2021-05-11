Telangana to go under 10-day Covid-19 lockdown from May 12

The Telangana government on Tuesday decided to impose a 10-day lockdown in the state starting May 12, to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.
According to an official release, the state cabinet decided to clamp a lockdown from 10 am on May 12 (Wednesday) for 10 days.
"However, there would be relaxation for all the activities from 6 AM to 10 Am daily," it said.
On Monday, Telangana's Covid-19 tally crossed the 5 lakh-mark as 4,826 fresh cases were added while the toll stood at 2,771 with 35 more casualties. The cabinet also decided to invite global tenders for procurement of Covid-19 vaccine, it added.
