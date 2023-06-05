Telengana's IT exports at Rs 2.41 lakh crore; sector employs over 9 lakh techies

Telangana, which has just entered its 10th year, has registered Rs 2.41 lakh crore IT exports in 2022-23, a growth of 31.44 per cent over last year.

In 2014, at the time when the new state was formed, the IT exports figure from Hyderabad was at Rs 57,258 crore.

“Just the increase in our IT exports from 2022 to 2023 is Rs 57,706 crore. This means, the addition in just one year exceeded the total IT exports that united AP grew into over a period of about three decades,” said IT, Industries minister KT Rama Rao while reminding that Intergraph, “the first MNC in AP” was established in 1987 in Hyderabad.

The Information Technology sector in the state is now directly employing 9.05 lakh people, tripling from 3.23 lakh in 2014, the latest annual report of Telangana's IT, Electronics and Communication department says.

“Besides the staggering exports, investments figures, the most important and relevant number for the state is the employment opportunities being created. And each job in the IT sector creates three to four indirect jobs thus showing a tremendous impact on the economy,” KTR said adding that, since the formation of Telangana, 5,82,319 new direct IT jobs were created in the state.

Releasing the report on Monday, KTR said that while IT exports pan India for 2022-23 grew at 9.36 percent in Telangana the growth was 31.44 percent.

The overall share of Telangana in Indian IT sector employment rose from 9.83 percent during 2014 to 16.77 percent in 2023.

“When AP was united, the state contributed to a bit less than 10 percent of the net new IT employment in India, whereas today, Telangana is contributing 30 to 40 percent of the net new IT jobs.”

“We are confident that with this pace and positivity, in about a five to 10 year period, Hyderabad will be the largest IT presence in India and we will be competing with the best in the world,” said KTR.