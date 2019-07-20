Test antibiotic samples after 30 fall ill: health dept

The Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation has been asked by the Health Department to test the samples of the antibiotic injection (cefotaxime) given to patients who developed fever and itching soon after.

The Health Department officials said 30 patients were given cefotaxime over the last few days and they developed itching etc.

According to the district collector Veeraraghava Rao, the 30 people developed health issues and were given the recent batch of antibiotics.

The officials had ordered to stop administering the injection from the batch.

They said the quality of the drug, administered to the patients from the particular batch would be tested, besides procedural lapse if any would also be checked.

The details of the testing would be known Sunday, officials said.