Three Rajini Makkal Mandram office-bearers join DMK

The move comes after Rajinikanth decided not to launch a political party

ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Jan 17 2021, 21:32 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2021, 21:32 ist
Rajinikanth file photo. Credit: PTI Photo

A week after Tamil superstar Rajinikanth made it clear that his decision of not joining politics is final, three district secretaries of Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) on Sunday joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). RMM is an extension of the actor's fan club and has been working on the ground since 2018 after Rajinikanth's announcement that he will launch a political party and contest the 2021 assembly elections.

A Joseph Stalin, K Senthil Selvananth, and R. Ganesan – district secretaries of Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, and Theni RMM units respectively, and IT wing office-bearer K Saravanan joined the DMK, on Sunday, the party said in a statement.

The move comes after Rajinikanth decided not to launch a political party, citing health reasons. The decision of Joseph Stalin is significant as his family members are the office-bearers of Makkal Sevai Katchi (MSK), which could have been the launchpad for Rajinikanth's political career. The party was allotted an auto rickshaw symbol.

