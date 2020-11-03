Three tonnes of sea cucumber worth Rs 1 cr seized in TN

Three tonnes of sea cucumber worth Rs 1 crore seized in Tamil Nadu

The sea cucumber is classified as endangered species and covered under the Wildlife Protection Act and their harvest prohibited

PTI
PTI, Rameswaram,
  • Nov 03 2020, 19:25 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2020, 19:25 ist
Sea cucumbers. Credit: Getty Images

Sea cucumber weighing three tonnes and meant to be smuggled to Sri Lanka was seized from Vethalai near here on Tuesday, police said.

Two people were arrested in this connection.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police and forest personnel seized sea cucumber weighing 3,000 kg and a van used to transport it from a farm in Vethalai near Mandapam.

The value of the seized sea cucumber in the international market was over Rs 1 crore, officials said.

The sea cucumber is classified as endangered species and covered under the Wildlife Protection Act and their harvest prohibited.

The marine species is in demand in Sri Lanka and other South-East Asian countries for use as a delicacy and in preparing medicines.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Wildlife Protection Act
Sea Cucumber
Tamil Nadu

What's Brewing

Dubai ruler joins coronavirus vaccine trial

Dubai ruler joins coronavirus vaccine trial

2020 US Elections: What you need to know right now

2020 US Elections: What you need to know right now

Pursuing art as a hobby can be therapeutic

Pursuing art as a hobby can be therapeutic

It's here: What to watch on Election Day in America

It's here: What to watch on Election Day in America

 