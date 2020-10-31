Tigress escapes from cage by breaking mesh in Kerala

Tigress escapes from cage by breaking mesh in Kerala

The tigress was causing a threat at Cheeyambam near Pulpally in Wayanad for around two months as it killed many domestic animals

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Oct 31 2020, 21:55 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2020, 21:55 ist

A tigress escaped from its cage at Neyyar wildlife sanctuary, about 30 kilometres from Thiruvananthapuram city, triggering panic among the residents.

The nine-year-old tigress, which had earlier given sleepless nights to residents of Wayanad district by killing several domestic animals, was recently caught by forest officials and brought to Neyyar sanctuary.

By Saturday noon some forest officials found that the tigress escaped from the cage by breaking the mesh.

Though officials later spotted the tigress, it again disappeared before they could tranquilise it. Later the tigress was suspected to have escaped to the Neyyar dam.

The forest authorities sounded an alert among the people of the locality and the search was continuing. The chances of the tigress entering the adjacent forest areas were also not being ruled out.

The tigress was causing a threat at Cheeyambam near Pulpally in Wayanad for around two months as it killed many domestic animals. The forest officials captured it on October 25 after tranquilising. Thereafter it was shifted to Neyyar.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

tiger
Kerala

What's Brewing

The man who makes Swiss watches from fallen rockets

The man who makes Swiss watches from fallen rockets

Could blood worms have invaded a dinosaur's leg bone?

Could blood worms have invaded a dinosaur's leg bone?

Halloween Blue Moon to appear tonight after 19 years

Halloween Blue Moon to appear tonight after 19 years

700-km-long jam in Paris ahead of 2nd Covid-19 lockdown

700-km-long jam in Paris ahead of 2nd Covid-19 lockdown

 