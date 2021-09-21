Tirumala Brahmotsavams to commence on October 7

Lord Venkateshwara Swamy's annual brahmotsavams would commence on October 7 in Tirumala.

According to the TTD officials, Dhwajarohanam, that marks the beginning of the nine-day festival, is on October 7, Garuda-Seva on October 11, Golden chariot ride on October 12, Rathotsavam on October 14, and finally Chakrasnanam and Dhwajavarohanam on October 15.

The celestial event would be held in Ekantham (solitude) this year too, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman YV Subba Reddy said last week.

The decision, the chairman said, was in adherence to the revised Covid-19 guidelines issued by the central and state governments in view of the possibility of a third wave in October.

Reddy had stated that only around 20,000 devotees are being provided Srivari Darshan daily following Covid regulations like sanitisation, use of face masks and social distancing.

The chairman said that the limited number of darshans would continue for some more time and temple activities also will be carried out in a restricted manner.

On Tuesday, TTD executive officer Jawahar Reddy said that devotees belonging to the weaker sections from various locations in Andhra Pradesh where TTD operates temples would be provided darshan during the annual brahmotsavams, not exceeding 1,000 people per day.

