TN CM inaugurates memorial for Kamarajar

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami Monday inaugurated a memorial for political doyen from the state and former CM, the late K Kamaraj, coinciding with the latter's 117th birth anniversary.

The memorial has been built on 12 acres at the entry point of Virudhunagar on Madurai-Tirunelveli National Highway, an official release said. Kamaraj, credited with revolutionising education in the state by ushering in the popular mid-day meal scheme to attract children to schools, hailed from Virudhunagar.

Palaniswami inaugurated the memorial via video-conferencing from here, it said. The highlights of memorial include a life-size statue of Kamaraj embracing children and a 50ft. flame, it said.

Though a Congressman, Kamaraj is highly respected across party lines for his contribution to various sectors in the state as chief minister, including in the area of education.