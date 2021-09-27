TN firm to set up unit in Hosur for supplying components for Boeing

Tamil Nadu-based Aerospace Engineers Private Limited has won a long-term contract from Boeing, the world’s largest commercial and defence aircraft manufacturer, to produce and supply critical aviation components and parts.

The company will invest Rs 150 crore for setting up the new factory at Hosur, the industrial city located just outside Bengaluru, and expanding its existing Salem facility over the next 24 months that will generate employment for 1,000 persons. The state government is already working on transforming Hosur into a hub for manufacturers of electric scooters and their accessories.

This is the first time that a company based out of Tamil Nadu is entering into a direct contract with Boeing. Aerospace Engineers Private Limited, which is an MSME unit based in Salem, handed over the contract order to Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Secretariat here on Monday.

Government officials said the contract won by the Salem-based company is a boost to the state government’s aerospace policy and Stalin’s dream of ‘Make in Tamil Nadu’ products making it to every part of the globe.

The state government is developing an aerospace park in Sriperumbudur near Chennai for making the state a major hub for manufacturing components for the aerospace industry. Officials said 14 plots have so far been allocated to aerospace industries of which two firms have launched production.

“This contract is a testament to the commitment to quality, precision, and collaborative culture of MSMEs in Tamil Nadu. The cooperation between Aerospace Engineers Private Limited and Boeing is a significant milestone and will provide an impetus to the growing aerospace and defence ecosystem in Salem & Hosur and Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor,” a senior official said.

Aerospace Engineers Private Limited was started in 1988 and is dedicated to manufacturing and supplying high-precision and high-quality parts and sub-assemblies to customers in the aerospace and defence industry.

