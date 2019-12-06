Tough to find right skilled candidates: UST Global COO

Major IT companies are finding it difficult to find the right skilled candidates from educational institutions in the country, said Chief Operating Officer of UST Global Mr Manu Gopinath.

Interacting with reporters in connection with its 20th foundation day celebrations of UST Global on Friday, Mr Gopinath said that UST Global was conducting various event like hackathons across India as well as skill development programmes at school level as part of its efforts to find and promote talented candidates.

UST Global is also now focusing on product development along with the service sector, with a focus on areas like artificial intelligence and machine learning. It already rolled out a couple of products, including one for business process automation.

The IT major's immediate expansion plans include one more campus at Kochi which would be able to accommodate up to 2,000 people. At present out of the 24,000 the workforce spread across the globe, around 8,000 are in Kerala. UST Global's largest development centre is in Thiruvananthapuram.