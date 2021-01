Expressing solidarity with the farmers' stir in Delhi, Congress activists on Tuesday blocked train in Kerala.

A group of Congress, Youth Congress and Kerala Students' Union activists led by MLA Shafi Parambil blocked train at Palakkad railway station in the afternoon. They were later removed by the police using force and a was case registered against the workers.

Tractor rallies were also organised at various parts of the state by political outfits to express solidarity with the farmers' stir.