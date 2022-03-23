Truth can never be hidden behind a veil: Sasikala on OPS statement 

Ousted AIADMK interim general secretary V K Sasikala on Wednesday said she stood vindicated by her former colleague O Panneerselvam’s statement that he “personally” had no doubts over the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

“The truth has now come out. What god knew till yesterday is now known to the world. Truth can be delayed. There may be a delay in truth coming out. But truth can never be hidden behind a veil,” Sasikala told reporters here.

She was asked to comment on Panneerselvam telling the one-man commission probing the circumstances leading to Jayalalithaa’s death that neither Sasikala nor her family members conspired against the late AIADMK supremo.

Sasikala, who came under the scanner after OPS and several other AIADMK leaders accused her of hiding the truth in Jayalalithaa’s death, said she always believed the Commission would bring out the truth that there was no foul play.

“I don’t believe people have had doubts on Amma’s (Jayalalithaa) death. The doubts might have been raised by my political opponents,” she said and added that Panneerselvam has “spoken the truth” by admitting that he still has regards for her.

Sasikala, who is being cold-shouldered by the AIADMK leadership, said she believed that the wishes of the cadres is “always supreme in the party.”

“I have never felt bad about (not being readmitted into the party). I had seen Amma left alone after the death of Thalaivar. Later, Amma emerged victoriously and formed a government. Since I have the experience of bouncing back, I don’t feel sad. The wish of the cadres is always supreme in AIADMK,” she said.

In a big volte-face four years after leading a ‘Dharma Yudham’ seeking “justice” for J Jayalalithaa, Panneerselvam had on Tuesday said he had no suspicion “personally” over Jayalalithaa’s death that he only “reflected” public sentiments in this regard.

At the height of his rebellion against Sasikala in 2017, he had suggested that there was a conspiracy in the demise of his leader, and he was the first one to seek a probe. The AIADMK coordinator had also launched a full-throttle attack against Sasikala and her family members, including party rebel T T V Dhinakaran.

During cross-examination by Sasikala’s counsel Raja Senthoor Pandian on Tuesday, Panneerselvam had said he still has good regards for the long-time aide of Jayalalithaa, whom he called chinnamma, a moniker for Sasikala, at a press briefing after the deposition.

“No.” This was Panneerselvam’s reply when Pandian asked him whether he thought Sasikala, and her family members conspired against Jayalalithaa. When the question of “doubts” over Jayalalithaa’s death was put forward to Panneerselvam, he had replied: “Personally, I had no doubts. I was only reflecting people’s sentiments over the issue.”

