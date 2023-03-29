TSPSC exam paper leaks: KTR sends legal notices to TBJP, TPCC chiefs

Telangana's IT, industries and municipal administration minister KT Rama Rao has sent legal notices to Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy and Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay over the Telangana State Public Service Commission paper leakage issue.

“if they do not withdraw their allegations and tender public apology.”

Earlier this month, TSPSC had to cancel the Group-I recruitment and few other services exams following revelation of exam papers leak. Student bodies, job aspirants, and opposition parties have been in an agitation mode, holding protests, rallies etc.

The opposition party leaders have been alleging the role of KTR, his associates in the government recruitment exams papers leaks, that is riling the BRS government in the Telangana assembly election year.

While a state government constituted SIT investigating the leaks case has summoned Bandi and Revanth to submit proofs of their claims, the BJP and Congress leaders are demanding that KTR should also be questioned for his remarks pertaining to the paper leaks.

Stating that both leaders were trying to cast aspersions on the minister and damaging his reputation, KTR's lawyer sent legal notices to Revanth and Sanjay on Tuesday.

The notice states that “unless the leaders refrain from making such defamatory statements and tender a public apology, minister KTR will take forward the legal proceedings and file a defamation suit in the courts of competent jurisdiction.”

In response to the accusations on him, KTR earlier said that Revanth and Sanjay “are displaying their ignorance by dragging the Telangana government and him into the issue of paper leakage without understanding the autonomous nature of the constitutionally established Public Service Commission.”

Alleging “a terrible plot by the BJP and Congress to stall the entire recruitment process,” KTR said that comments of MPs Bandi and Revanth that “the youth should put aside their preparation and get into politics reflects their deceitful mentality.”