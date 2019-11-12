TSRTC longest-ever strike dents KCR’s image

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees’ strike which has already set a record as the longest by a state-owned public transport system in any state in India. This has had a negative effect on the image of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Considered as 'father of Telangana', the image of the chief minister who had taken an unusually tough stance and sacked around 48,800 employees in just one go, took a severe beating.

The TSRTC Employees' Joint Action Committee (JAC) went on a strike on October 5, crippling the public transport system in the state. The deadlock continued even after the state high court asked both parties to sit and discuss the issue in the larger public interest. The TSRTC owns 10,500 buses and has hired another 1,500 buses.

Among the TSRTC staff's 26 demands was the merger of the corporation with the state government. Citing the example of Andhra Pradesh, they wanted the government to put an end to the constant fear of winding up of the organisation and their job security. “Where is the question of a merger, when there is no more TSRTC,” was the terse reply of the chief minister when a scribe asked him about their demands.

KCR who has declared that 48,800 employees lost their jobs by “self dismissal” even angered the high court dealing with several petitions, by setting up yet another deadline. However, less than 200 employees returned to duty.

“Compare this with the KCR’s call and the reaction from the people of Telangana at the time of separate state agitation,” Aswathama Reddy, convener of the JAC observed. The union leaders were shocked when KCR refused to take the burden of accumulated losses of Rs 5,000 crore of the RTC.



The million march on Saturday further eroded the “godfather” image of KCR when the public reacted with anger over the injured RTC workers over police action on many women. “Even Kiran Kumar Reddy, the last chief minister of the combined Andhra Pradesh never treated us like this,” was a common observation.

While the recent victory of ruling TRS in the Huzurnagar by-elections with over a huge 50,000 margin bolstered KCR's resolve to privatise the loss-making corporation, the mighty leader might have to come face-to-face with the changing perceptions of the common man on the street.