Twelve missing even ten days after landslide; radars to be used to locate missing persons

As many as 12 more persons were missing at the landslide hit Pettimudi near Munnar in Kerala even ten days after the landslide, forcing authorities to seek service of radars as well as tribal youths of the locality who are more aware of the terrain.

After a gap of two days, two bodies were recovered on Sunday. Both bodies were found about five kilometres away from the landslide spot, taking the total deaths to 58.

District collector N Dinesh said that service of radars from National Institute of Ocean Technology in Chennai was sought for carrying out the search. It is likely to be brought in a day or two.

Service of local tribal youths, who are very well aware of the terrain of the locality, especially the nearby river, was also being roped in for the search. Many bodies were recovered from the river and hence the search is now focusing mainly in the river. Sniffer dogs were also being used.

With all members of many families were victimised in the landslide, there could be confusion over distribution of assistance of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 5 lakh announced by the centre and state governments respectively for the dependents of the deceased. Hence the district administration has assigned a special team to expedite steps for identifying the legal heirs and issuing the legal heir certificates.