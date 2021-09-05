Two health workers symptomatic for Nipah in Kerala

Two healthcare workers symptomatic for Nipah virus in Kerala, over 180 in contact list

About 20 were in the high-risk group owing to primary contact, and two of them were showing symptoms

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Sep 05 2021, 15:01 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2021, 15:11 ist
The health minister said that all the 20 in the high-risk group were being shifted to a special ward opened at Kozhikode medical college. Credit: PTI File Photo

As many as 188 persons were so far found to be in the contact list of the 12-year-old boy who died of Nipah virus at Kozhikode in Kerala on Sunday.

Among them, 20 were in the high-risk group owing to primary contact, and two of them were showing symptoms, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said.

Among others in the contact list, around 130 were reportedly health workers. The two symptomatic persons are also healthcare workers.

Following allegations that the Kozhikode Medical College authorities did not subject the child to a Nipah virus test despite being admitted with brain fever symptoms, the health minister said that she would look into it.

The child was initially taken to a private clinic and then later to the medical college hospital. On September 1, he was shifted to a private hospital in the city.

The boy tested positive for the Nipah virus by Saturday evening and the discussions were going on to admit him to medical college when he died by Sunday morning.

The health minister said that all the 20 in the high-risk group were being shifted to a special ward opened at Kozhikode medical college. a three-kilometre radius around the house of the deceased child at Chathamangalam was made a containment zone. Testing facility for Nipah was also being set up in the district.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Nipah
Kerala
Kozhikode

Related videos

What's Brewing

Taliban battle for Panjshir as US warns of civil war

Taliban battle for Panjshir as US warns of civil war

When water lilies laid the seeds for tourism

When water lilies laid the seeds for tourism

Sandalwood's famous on-screen teachers

Sandalwood's famous on-screen teachers

Why does playing tennis make so many pros miserable?

Why does playing tennis make so many pros miserable?

Why Afghan women's protections vanished overnight

Why Afghan women's protections vanished overnight

Covid: Teachers, students scramble to cover lost ground

Covid: Teachers, students scramble to cover lost ground

Ecologically smart cities

Ecologically smart cities

A new ‘Star Wars’ in the offing?

A new ‘Star Wars’ in the offing?

 