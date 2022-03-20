2 die in road accident on their way to watch ISL final

Two Kerala youths travelling to watch ISL final die in road accident

The accident happened at Uduma in Kasargod district of Kerala

IANS, Chennai,
  • Mar 20 2022, 13:45 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2022, 13:45 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two youths from Kerala's Malappuram district, who were riding to Goa to watch the finals of the Indian Super League (ISL) died in a road accident on early Sunday morning.

The accident happened at Uduma in Kasargod district of Kerala.

The youths, Jamsheer and Mohammed Shabir were travelling in a two-wheeler when a mini lorry hit their vehicle from behind killing the two on the spot.

Malappuram is regarded as the soccer capital of Kerala with umpteen football tournaments.

In the Indian Super League (ISL) final to be held in Goa on Sunday evening, the Kerala home team, Kerala Blasters, is fighting against Hyderabad FC.

The presence of Sahal Abdul Samad from Malappuram and K P Rahul from Thrissur has increased the interest of the fans from the Malappuram district and other parts of the state.

Fans from the Malappuram district have already reached Goa in seven luxury buses. A total of 14,000 tickets have been sold for the match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Faterdo, Goa which has a capacity of 13,000 seats. Most of the tickets have been bought by the fans of the Kerala Blasters team.

ISL
Kerala
India News
Road accidents
Indian Super League

