Two killed, several injured during Thrissur Pooram

Two persons were killed and several injured after the branch of a tree fell over them during the Thrissur Pooram festival during the intervening hours of Friday and Saturday.

According to sources, the incident occurred around 12.30 am when the procession was going near a banyan tree. The two deceased were identified as Ramesh and Radhakrishnan. Those injured were admitted to nearby hospitals.

The pooram ceremonies that were supposed to go on till Saturday morning were cut short following the incident.

Already this year's Thrissur Pooram of the Vadakkunathan temple was scaled down owing to Covid-19. The public was not allowed and only those associated with the rituals and ceremonies were there.

Last year's Pooram was also reduced to rituals owing to Covid-19. This time also there was strong demand to reduce the pooram to rituals.