Two specials train from Chennai to Mangaluru and Thiruvananthapuram

Southern Railways, on Thursday, announced that it will operate two daily special trains from Chennai to Mangaluru and Thiruvananthapuram from September 27.

As approved by Railway Board, the fully reserved special trains will be introduced daily, from Chennai from September 27, a Southern Railway release here said, adding the return trains from Mangaluru and Thiruvananthapuram will start on September 28.

The train from Chennai (No. 02601) will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 8.10 pm and reach Mangaluru at 12:10 pm the next day. In the return direction, the train (No. 02602) will leave Mangaluru at 1.30 pm to reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 05:35 pm the next day, the release said.

It said that train no. 02623 will leave Chennai at 07.45 pm to reach Thiruvananthapuram at 11.45 am the next day. In the return direction, the train (No. 02624) will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 15.00 hrs and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 07.40 hrs the next day.