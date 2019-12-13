Udhayanidhi arrested for protesting against CAB

DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin and several party workers were arrested from across the state on Friday after protests against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

At the protest rally here, Udhayanidhi and DMK cadres tore the copies of the Bill, which has now been signed into law by President Ram Nath Kovind, was torn into pieces by DMK cadre.

Udhayanidhi, who was elevated to the post of youth wing secretary by his father and DMK President M K Stalin earlier this year, led the protests here. Hundreds of DMK cadre participated in the protests and raised slogans against the CAB and demanded that the legislation be withdrawn immediately.

Udhayanidhi also raised slogans against the AIADMK, which supported the controversial Bill in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. He also accused the AIADMK of “betraying the ethnic Tamils and Muslims” in Sri Lanka by supporting the Bill that excludes them.

“Withdraw the CAB. Hindus, Muslims, and Christians live in harmony in the country and don’t split them. Don’t hide the pluralistic nature of India by using the saffron flag,” Udhayanidhi said.

Hundreds of DMK youth wing cadre were arrested from across the state during their protests. The party will hold another protest across the state on December 17 to be led by Stalin.

DMK had castigated the BJP and AIADMK for bringing legislation that was in “direct contradiction” with the Constitution of India.

“It is unconstitutional to link citizenship with religion. CAB is a direct assault on secularism, equality, and fraternity - principles that are essential to any democracy. AIADMK once again stands completely exposed for its decision to support this immoral legislation,” Stalin had said.