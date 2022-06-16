Ukraine returnees in Kerala afflicted by post-war trauma

Kerala: Ukraine returnees afflicted by post-war trauma

A medical student from Kollam says he can’t go about his daily chores because they remind him of the distressing war scenes

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath
  Jun 16 2022
  • updated: Jun 16 2022, 15:43 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

More than three months have passed since nearly 3,700 Kerala students were evacuated from war-torn Ukraine. War memories still linger in their minds, and many of them continue to struggle to live normal lives.

The trauma of the war, uncertainties about their future, and additional stress on their families are just a few of the concerns keeping students up at night.

NORKA-Roots, a Kerala government agency for non-resident Keralites’ welfare, in association with the Thiruvananthapuram-based Centre for Management Development, is providing counselling to these students.

Officials in the counselling services told DH that many students are in bothersome condition and require serious interventions to prevent them from taking extreme steps. Some students are also resorting to anti-depressants, the officials said.

A medical student from Kollam says he can’t go about his daily chores because they remind him of the distressing war scenes.

A boy from Kochi is similarly confined to his room because he is terrified of the sights of slaughter outside.

A Thiruvananthapuram girl from a low-income family says she would instead commit suicide than become a burden on her family if she couldn’t resume her studies.

Razeena, the mother of a third-year medical student from north Kerala, said that most students who pursue medical education abroad were from middle-class or lower-middle-class families. Hence, the uncertainty was indeed building up pressure among the families.

Russian offer unwelcome by Indian medical students

Russia’s invitation to Indian students evacuated from Ukraine to continue their education in the former Soviet nation has not been favourably received by a large number of pupils and their parents.

The reasons they cite are that medical degree certificates from Russia are not being approved by the US, the UK and many other European countries, and the situation in Russia is also not that conducive. The students already bore the brunt of being evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, and hence, many parents do not want to send their children again to “risky zones”.

Kerala
Ukraine
Russia
