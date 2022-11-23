University of Birmingham & IIT-Madras launch joint Masters programmes

Birmingham Varsity & IIT-M launch joint Masters program

The two institutes are planning to launch their first joint postgraduate programme next year before developing further study programmes in subsequent years

ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Nov 23 2022, 18:42 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2022, 20:59 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The prestigious Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT- M) and UK’s University of Birmingham have joined hands to launch Joint Masters’ programmes that will allow students to study in Birmingham and Chennai before graduating. 

The two institutes are planning to launch their first joint postgraduate programme next year before developing further study programmes in subsequent years. The partnership agreement was reached on Wednesday during a visit to Chennai, by Professor Adam Tickell, Vice-Chancellor and Principal, University of Birmingham.

Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT-M, and Prof Tickell, signed a collaborative Statement of Intent to explore study areas including data science, energy systems and biomedical engineering.

The universities have also agreed to establish a joint research fund to support academics and researchers as they explore potential research partnerships in data science, energy systems, and biomedical engineering.

Highlighting the importance of this collaboration, Prof Tickell said the University of Birmingham is a global ‘civic’ university and committed to forging meaningful education and research partnerships in India.”

“These innovative joint postgraduate programmes between IIT Madras and University Birmingham will offer students the opportunity to pursue a world-class education at globally leading institutions in two countries, and to have their educational achievements recognised by both,” he added.

The joint programmes will be delivered at the campuses of both institutions and mutual recognition of academic credits issued by each university will lead to the award of a single degree certificate.

This is the first such education partnership at Masters’ level between any IIT and a UK Russell Group University. Students would benefit from academic flexibility to learn and work in current areas that would define the future of global engineering and technology.

“This is a great beginning for what we hope will be a long and fruitful association with University of Birmingham, hitting several high notes,” Prof Raghunathan Rengaswamy, Dean (Global Engagement), IIT-M, said.

The agreement builds on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in February 2022 where both institutions declared their intention to further develop their partnership.

The University of Birmingham has a number of significant partnerships in India, underpinned by its India Institute which aims to increase the visibility, impact and coherence of Birmingham’s engagement in the country.

