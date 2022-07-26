Unrest in Syro-Malabar church intensifies as archdiocese asked to resign

Unrest is brewing in Kerala’s Syro-Malabar Catholic church over the Vatican's directive to Metropolitan vicar of Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese Mar Antony Kariyil to step down. There were unconfirmed reports that Kariyil already submitted his resignation letter to avoid expulsion.

The reason for action against Kariyil was said to be his refusal to implement uniform code for church services, and his differences with Cardinal Mar George Alencherry.

A forum of priests and believers, supporting Kariyil, staged a demonstration at the church headquarters and stated they would not abide by the church’s uniform code. They also threatened to intensify the protests if action was taken against Kariyil.

Apostolic Nuncio to India, Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, came to Kochi on Tuesday and held discussions with Kariyil, following which the latter was learnt to have submitted his resignation. Kariyil was earlier summoned to Delhi in this regard, and was asked to step down.

Kerala witnessed widespread protest against the synod’s decision to implement the uniform code from last November. Even on Christmas Day, a section of Christian priests observed fasting in protest of implementing the uniform code for church services.

As per the synod's decision, all churches would have to follow the same format for holy mass, with the priests facing the congregation during the introduction and conclusion of the masses. He would face the altar during the main part of the mass. But a section was opposed to it and wanted to follow the practice of the priests facing the congregation throughout mass.

Kariyil took up people’s resentment with Rome, and was granted exemptions to churches and parishes of Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, from following the uniform service code. But Cardinal Alencherry directed that the exemption was revoked and directed that the uniform format should be followed by all parishes.

The action against Kariyil is said to be the outcome of his stand-off with Alencherry.