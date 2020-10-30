Video on poor road work lands Kerala doctor in trouble

A doctor who expressed his anger towards a recently repaired road getting damaged has landed in trouble and was suspended from service after the police registered a case against him.

Dr C V Krishnakumar, a resident of Thrissur in Kerala, recently posted a video on social media holding state public works minister G Sudhakaran and local MLA K V Abdulkhader responsible for the poor condition of Chavakkad-Chettuva road.

Krishnakumar said in the video that the road repaired hardly six months back was now in such a pitiable condition that there was not even a 10-metre gap without a pothole. He kept his underwear on the road as a symbolic bribe.

With the video becoming viral, the local MLA lodged a complaint and a case was registered against Krishnakumar with the Chavakkad police under IPC Section 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and Kerala Police Act section 120 (causing nuisance and violation of public order).

Krishnakumar, an assistant professor at the Thrissur government medical college hospital, was subsequently placed under suspension by the state health department even after tendering an apology for his action.