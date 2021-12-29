Video purportedly shows Ayyappa idol opening eyes

Video purportedly shows Ayyappa idol opening eyes

People in the area thronged the temple to witness the reported miracle after the video went viral

PTI
PTI, Coimbatore,
  • Dec 29 2021, 17:00 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2021, 17:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A video purportedly showing an idol of Lord Ayyappa opening and shutting His eyes during a consecration has gone viral.

This reportedly took place at Manikandaswami Temple here on Saturday, when over 3,000 Ayyappa devotees gathered for the 40th annual pooja.

With special floral decoration of the idol, the elderly devotees poured ghee on it as was the practice and those videographing it noticed that the eyes opening and closing.

This happened more than four times and the people in the area thronged the temple to witness the reported miracle after the video went viral.

