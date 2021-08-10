Viral vlogs may land Kerala vlogger brothers in more trouble

Two vlogger brothers from Kerala, who have so far been known for their viral travel videos, are now in the news for a series of wrong reasons ranging from causing a ruckus at traffic enforcement officials to road rule violations.

Kannur natives Ebin and Libin, who run a popular YouTube channel 'E Bull Jet' landed in trouble after their vehicle was confiscated by the Kerala Transport Department officials the other day for unlawful modifications ranging from body colour change to oversized tyres, apart from non-payment of road tax.

The two subsequently created unruly scenes in the transport department office on Monday and even allegedly threatened the enforcement officials. They also posted an emotional video on social media which drew many of their followers to the spot and allegedly joined the two in causing a ruckus. The vlogger brothers, who claimed themselves to be journalists, also alleged police excesses.

The two were booked by the police for various offences including destruction of public property and obstructing officials from discharging duty.

Though they obtained bail in the case on Tuesday, the enforcement agencies seem to be in no mood to let them go scot-free.

Police and transport department sources said that the vloggers had earlier posted some videos of rashly driving their vehicles through other states, that too by sounding alarms.

They could be also seen evading tolls at some places. The details of such instances were being traced and it would be reported to respective state authorities for necessary legal action, said sources.

Meanwhile, the vlogger brothers were also inviting criticism on social media for their alleged unlawful acts.