Woman, daughter on morning walk killed as car hits them near Hyderabad

A woman and her daughter, who were on a morning walk, were killed and another woman was injured when a speeding car hit them from behind near Hyderabad on Tuesday, police said.
The incident which happened on a main road under Narsingi police station limits was caught on CCTV cameras.
road safety is least bothered by our society. #Hyderabad #accident pic.twitter.com/SrzdLsMtZt
— Shashanka | ಶಶಾಂಕ (@Shashankaraj) July 4, 2023
The trio was walking when a speeding car hit them resulting in the spot death of two -- a woman and her daughter and injury to another woman, a police official of Narsingi police station said.
The woman who sustained injuries has been admitted to a hospital, the official said.
After the incident, the car driver fled the spot leaving behind the vehicle. Efforts are on to nab the driver, police said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Eng's Pope ruled out of Ashes with dislocated shoulder
Early universe five times slower, study finds
US mulls research on blocking sun to hit climate change
Kia unveils updated Seltos, eyes 10% PV market share
Biryani among top eight popular foods in Singapore
Kerala's snake boat on Wimbledon's online platforms
Reliance Jio launches 4G Jio Bharat phones for Rs 999
From heat to hail: China's deadly weather takes a toll