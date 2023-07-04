Woman, daughter killed as car hits them near Hyderabad

Woman, daughter on morning walk killed as car hits them near Hyderabad

After the incident, the car driver fled the spot leaving behind the vehicle.

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Jul 04 2023, 20:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2023, 20:41 ist
Credit: @Shashankaraj/Twitter

A woman and her daughter, who were on a morning walk, were killed and another woman was injured when a speeding car hit them from behind near Hyderabad on Tuesday, police said.

The incident which happened on a main road under Narsingi police station limits was caught on CCTV cameras.

 

The trio was walking when a speeding car hit them resulting in the spot death of two -- a woman and her daughter and injury to another woman, a police official of Narsingi police station said.

The woman who sustained injuries has been admitted to a hospital, the official said.

After the incident, the car driver fled the spot leaving behind the vehicle. Efforts are on to nab the driver, police said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Hyderabad
Accident
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Eng's Pope ruled out of Ashes with dislocated shoulder

Eng's Pope ruled out of Ashes with dislocated shoulder

Early universe five times slower, study finds

Early universe five times slower, study finds

US mulls research on blocking sun to hit climate change

US mulls research on blocking sun to hit climate change

Kia unveils updated Seltos, eyes 10% PV market share

Kia unveils updated Seltos, eyes 10% PV market share

Biryani among top eight popular foods in Singapore

Biryani among top eight popular foods in Singapore

Kerala's snake boat on Wimbledon's online platforms

Kerala's snake boat on Wimbledon's online platforms

Reliance Jio launches 4G Jio Bharat phones for Rs 999

Reliance Jio launches 4G Jio Bharat phones for Rs 999

From heat to hail: China's deadly weather takes a toll

From heat to hail: China's deadly weather takes a toll

 