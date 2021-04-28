Woman falls from moving train in Kerala during robbery and attack

Woman attacked, falls from moving train in Kerala

Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
A woman aged around 30 reportedly fell from a moving train in Kochi on Wednesday following a robbery and attack inside the train.

The woman was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi with head injuries.

According to police sources, the incident took place in a passenger train bound to Punalur in Kollam district. The woman working in Chengannur in the Alappuzha district boarded the train from Mulanthuruthy in the suburbs of Kochi.

The preliminary information is that there was no one in the compartment and as the train started a person approached her and threatened her demanding her ornaments. After obtaining her ornaments the accused tried to grab her. She ran towards the door and tried to jump. But since the train was moving she held hanging on a door handle but fell after some time.

The railway police and the Railway Protection Force are jointly investigating the case. The accused was learnt to be identified by the woman from among the habitual offenders' data of the police.

Kerala had witnessed the tragic incident of a 23-year-old salesgirl being robbed in the ladies compartment of a moving train and later rapped and killed by a habitual offender Govindachamy near Shornur in Palakkad district in 2011.

Thereafter there had been a strong call for ensuring proper security in trains.

