Woman who entered Sabarimala attacked in Kozhikode; man held

Bindu Ammini, one of the two women who entered the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple in 2019, was manhandled by a man at Kozhikode district in North Kerala on Wednesday. The police arrested the man in connection with the incident after it triggered strong protests from various quarters.

Video footage of a scuffle between Bindu and the man, identified as Mohandas of Beypore in Kozhikode, had gone viral. Initial reports suggested that the clash took place following a verbal duel over parking her vehicle and the man was in a drunk state. But Ammini later alleged the role of Sangh Parivar outfits behind the attack. The accused was also said to be an RSS worker.

Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu and various rights forums flayed the incident and demanded action.

On Thursday afternoon the police held Mohandas from his house. He alleged that he was assaulted by Ammini and showed injury marks on his leg. He also gave a counter-petition against Ammini to the police.

According to the Vellayil police in Kozhikode, the political background of the accused was being verified. A case would be registered on the basis of his complaint too.

It was during the strong protests against allowing women in the 10-50 age group to Sabarimala Ayyappa temple following a Supreme Court order that Ammini and another woman Kanakadurga entered the hill shrine on January 2, 2019. Both women have since faced threats and even suffered attacks on some occasions.

