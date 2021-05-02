YSR Congress leads in bypolls to Tirupati Lok Sabha seat

YSR Congress leads in bypolls to Tirupati LS seat

PTI
PTI, Amaravati,
  • May 02 2021, 11:26 ist
  • updated: May 02 2021, 12:25 ist
YSR Congress has established a clear lead. Credit: PTI Photo/Representative image

The ruling YSR Congress has established a clear lead of over 14,000 votes after the first round of counting in the by-election to the Tirupati (SC) Lok Sabha constituency.

YSRC candidate M Gurumurthy polled 28,547 votes while the TDP's Panabaka Lakshmi secured 14,451 in the first round, according to the Election Commission on Sunday.

BJP nominee K Ratna Prabha, a retired IAS officer, managed 2,300 votes while the Congress' Chinta Mohan got 375.

Bye-election for the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat, held on April 17, was necessitated by the death of the YSRC's Balli Durgaprasad in September 2020.

Tirupati
Bypolls
YSR Congress
YSRC
BJP

