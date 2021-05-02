YSR Congress leads in bypolls to Tirupati Lok Sabha seat

The ruling YSR Congress has established a clear lead of over 14,000 votes after the first round of counting in the by-election to the Tirupati (SC) Lok Sabha constituency.
YSRC candidate M Gurumurthy polled 28,547 votes while the TDP's Panabaka Lakshmi secured 14,451 in the first round, according to the Election Commission on Sunday.
Read more: Hanuman’s birthplace, needless fight
BJP nominee K Ratna Prabha, a retired IAS officer, managed 2,300 votes while the Congress' Chinta Mohan got 375.
Bye-election for the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat, held on April 17, was necessitated by the death of the YSRC's Balli Durgaprasad in September 2020.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Elusive peace on the western front
DH Toon | Is this Modi govt's plan B to tackle Covid?
SpaceX to fly 4 astronauts home to earth: How to watch
Covid-19: 'Every time I’m calling, someone has died'
A hill and a deity: The search for Hanuman’s birthplace
Scientists have stepped up to battle Covid-19 pandemic