YSRCP MP vents anger on bonnet of Kia Seltos

The otherwise low key launch of Kia motors Seltos car at the Anantapur plant on August 8 would have gone unnoticed, as Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy stayed away from the function. However, Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav created enough ripples by openly shouting at company officials at the function and also venting his anger by writing on the bonnet of the first ever car launched by the company in India.

The Hindupur MP first misbehaved with company representatives. It is said that Madhav spoke rudely with a Kia official when he was not invited on to the dais by pointing his finger.

“I will see that you bow your head in front of Jaganmohan Reddy. I will complain about this matter to him, You (Kia) still dreaming that you are in Naidu’s rule, wake up,” Gorantla warned the key official of Kia operations in India.

Gorantla was also angry that he could only see non-locals at the sprawling car manufacturing plant located in Erramanchi village of Penukonda block. The MP, however, didn’t consider the fact 75% reservation to locals was a recent enactment. The MP expressed his anguish by scribbling on the bonnet of the car when the dignitaries were asked to sign the car, with a white marker pen.

“Car roll out - our young people ruled out here ..sorry,” he wrote and signed on the bonnet of the new car. Whereas finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy wrote “great event” and Nagari MLA and APIIC Chairperson R.K. Roja scribbled “all the best.”

When the media asked about the unsavoury behaviour, Ms Roja blamed the TDP government for not ensuring jobs to local people. The Hindupur MP said that the company which has taken huge tracts of land for their plant has failed to employ locals. The YSRCP government is also unhappy as there was no mention of the CM’s name in the Kia global press release.

“They (Kia) portrayed the launch event as though it was an internal affair,” the finance minister observed.

However, it is said that the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was unhappy with the tantrums of his leaders and asked the Hindupur MP to meet him personally. Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu took objection to the claim of Jaganmohan Reddy that his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy was instrumental in bringing Kia to the dry land of Anantapur.

“One YSRCP MP threatens Kia officials and other books cases against Kia in the local police station,” Naidu wondered.