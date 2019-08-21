YSRCP says it got Centre's blessings, BJP MP differs

Facing heat from the Centre and other quarters for its unilateral decisions over scrapping of power purchase agreements, Polavaram contract and halting for construction of Amaravati, the YSR Congress on Wednesday said that it got the blessings of PM Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.

YSRCP National general secretary MP in Rajya Sabha, V Vijay Sai Reddy claimed to be having approval and blessings of the Centre to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) and reverse tendering for Polavaram irrigation project.

"The PM and the Home minister have supported our initiative to remove corruption from administration and bring to book those who had swindled public money", he told reporters in Delhi. He urged people not to believe "false propaganda" by the Telugu Desam Party.

However, BJP MP Sujana Chowdary said that he would seek clarification from the party heads on the YSRCP's claims. “The YSRCP is trying to confuse the people by making certain statements. I don’t think that the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) which is appointed by the centre writes a letter to the state government, not to float fresh tenders against the wishes of the same Centre,” he added.

He pointed out that the statements of Municipal Administration minister Botsa Satyanarayana and the party MP contradicted each other. While the minister was categorical that the government was rethinking the deal, the MP denies that there was any such plan and it was the figment of the imagination of the TDP and the BJP.