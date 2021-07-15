Zika virus cases in Kerala jump to 28

Five more people in Kerala were diagnosed with the Zika virus.
Two people in Anayara, one each in Kunnukuzhi, Pattom and East Fort were diagnosed with the mosquito-borne disease. With this, total of 28 people in the state have been diagnosed with the Zika virus, Kerala Health Minister Veena George told ANI.
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Fishermen fight to save endangered Pakistan dolphin
DH Toon | Being Leader of Oppn is a 'full time job'
Two dozen goats eat their way through New York park
Parts of the Amazon now emit more CO2 than they absorb
Waiting for their dead, Iraqis blame govt for blaze
Stroke killed 7 lakh Indians in 2019: Study