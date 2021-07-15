Zika virus cases in Kerala jump to 28

Zika virus cases in Kerala jump to 28

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 15 2021, 10:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2021, 10:17 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Five more people in Kerala were diagnosed with the Zika virus.

Two people in Anayara, one each in Kunnukuzhi, Pattom and East Fort were diagnosed with the mosquito-borne disease. With this, total of 28 people in the state have been diagnosed with the Zika virus, Kerala Health Minister Veena George told ANI.

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kerala
Zika virus

Related videos

What's Brewing

Fishermen fight to save endangered Pakistan dolphin

Fishermen fight to save endangered Pakistan dolphin

DH Toon | Being Leader of Oppn is a 'full time job'

DH Toon | Being Leader of Oppn is a 'full time job'

Two dozen goats eat their way through New York park

Two dozen goats eat their way through New York park

Parts of the Amazon now emit more CO2 than they absorb

Parts of the Amazon now emit more CO2 than they absorb

Waiting for their dead, Iraqis blame govt for blaze

Waiting for their dead, Iraqis blame govt for blaze

Stroke killed 7 lakh Indians in 2019: Study

Stroke killed 7 lakh Indians in 2019: Study

 