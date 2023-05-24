SP leader Azam Khan gets relief in hate speech case

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan was on Wednesday acquitted by an Uttar Pradesh court in a hate speech case that led to his disqualification as a Member of Parliament (MP), media reports said.
Khan had, in October last year, been sentenced to a three-year prison term. Subsequently, he lost his seat in the Parliament.
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
French Open men's singles: Three talking points
This Japanese mango is priced at Rs 2.5 lakh per kg
Le Mans: 100 years of man and machine, and midnight oil
DH Toon | The many shades of Karnataka's 'Shop of Love'
M S Dhoni says will take time to decide on IPL future
Yana: Nature lovers' heaven turns haven for foreigners