SP leader Azam Khan gets relief in hate speech case

Khan had, in October last year, been sentenced to a three-year prison term

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 24 2023, 14:42 ist
  • updated: May 24 2023, 14:42 ist
SP leader Azam Khan. Credit: PTI File Photo

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan was on Wednesday acquitted by an Uttar Pradesh court in a hate speech case that led to his disqualification as a Member of Parliament (MP), media reports said.

Khan had, in October last year, been sentenced to a three-year prison term. Subsequently, he lost his seat in the Parliament.

More to follow...

 

Azam Khan
Samajwadi Party
hate speech
Uttar Pradesh
India News

