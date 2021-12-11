Speak Out: December 11, 2021

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said, "the subject of compensation, etc. to the families of the deceased farmers in the farmers movement is with the concerned state governments". "No farmer died as a result of police action during the farmers' agitation," he said.

Tomar was responding to a joint question by Congress leader Dhiraj Prasad Sahu and AAP leader Sanjay Singh. The members had asked whether the government is planning to provide or made any provision towards livelihood monetary compensation to the families of the farmers who died during farmers' protests.

