Speak Out: December 11, 2021

Speak Out: December 11, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Dec 11 2021, 06:46 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2021, 06:46 ist

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said, "the subject of compensation, etc. to the families of the deceased farmers in the farmers movement is with the concerned state governments". "No farmer died as a result of police action during the farmers' agitation," he said.

Tomar was responding to a joint question by Congress leader Dhiraj Prasad Sahu and AAP leader Sanjay Singh. The members had asked whether the government is planning to provide or made any provision towards livelihood monetary compensation to the families of the farmers who died during farmers' protests.

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Speak Out
farmers
Farmers Protest
Farm Bills
India News
Narendra Singh Tomar

Related videos

What's Brewing

What is a water sommelier and how to become one

What is a water sommelier and how to become one

Things you believed when you were little..

Things you believed when you were little..

Sleep precious sleep

Sleep precious sleep

A bot to make fresh, hot idlis

A bot to make fresh, hot idlis

Must give a smiling send-off: Brigadier Lidder's wife

Must give a smiling send-off: Brigadier Lidder's wife

India will soon get its own footwear sizing system

India will soon get its own footwear sizing system

Jr NTR opens up on playing Komaram Bheem in 'RRR'

Jr NTR opens up on playing Komaram Bheem in 'RRR'

'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' fails to meet expectations

'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' fails to meet expectations

Five things to know about James Webb Space Telescope

Five things to know about James Webb Space Telescope

Father time: Pakistan's lonely clock collector

Father time: Pakistan's lonely clock collector

 