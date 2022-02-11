Speak Out: February 11, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday once again raked issue of delayed liberation of Goa from Portuguese yoke to target the Congress party ahead of the February 14 state assembly elections.

Modi directly laid the blame for the delay of Indian military intervention into Goa – a Portuguese colony for 451 years – at the door--step of then Prime Minister late Jawaharlal Nehru, who he claimed, cared little for the satyagrahis who braved Portuguese bullets or for the fate of the people who continued to live under a colonial power in Goa when India was enjoying the fruits of independence.

