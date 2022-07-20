Om Birla names Rahul Shewale as Shiv Sena leader in LS

Speaker Om Birla names Rahul Shewale as Shiv Sena leader in Lok Sabha

At least 12 Lok Sabha members of the Shiv Sena had written to the Speaker, urging him to appoint Shewale as their leader in the Lower House

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 20 2022, 07:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2022, 07:09 ist
Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale (L). Credit: PTI File Photo

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday named rebel Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale as the leader of the party in the Lower House of Parliament.

The decision was notified late in the night through a circular issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

At least 12 Lok Sabha members of the Shiv Sena had written to the Speaker, urging him to appoint Shewale as their leader in the Lower House, expressing no confidence in the incumbent Vinayak Raut.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, with 12 of the 19 Lok Sabha members from the Shiv Sena by his side, named Shewale as the leader of the party in the Lok Sabha.

The break in the Shiv Sena ranks in Parliament came a month after Shinde led a rebellion, walking out of the party with a large chunk of MLAs on June 20. The number of MLAs joining the Shinde camp from the Shiv Sena gradually rose to 40 out of the total 55.

Shinde was appointed chief minister on June 30 after incumbent Uddhav Thackeray quit the post in the wake of the rebellion.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Lok Sabha
Parliament
Shiv Sena
Eknath Shinde
Om Birla
Delhi
India News

What's Brewing

DH Toon | India rises on the 'seesaw' of finance

DH Toon | India rises on the 'seesaw' of finance

US House passes bill to protect same-sex marriage

US House passes bill to protect same-sex marriage

Italy's oldest student, aged 98, graduates again

Italy's oldest student, aged 98, graduates again

Family announces Rs 50K reward for finding missing bird

Family announces Rs 50K reward for finding missing bird

Dozens of sea turtles stabbed to death off Japan island

Dozens of sea turtles stabbed to death off Japan island

How Covid-19 can be dangerous in pregnancy

How Covid-19 can be dangerous in pregnancy

Google Doodle pays tribute to Balamani Amma

Google Doodle pays tribute to Balamani Amma

‘Global city’, let down by infrastructure

‘Global city’, let down by infrastructure

Why Europe is becoming a heatwave hotspot

Why Europe is becoming a heatwave hotspot

 