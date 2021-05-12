States should resolve technical issues about ventilators with manufacturers: PM Modi

Amid Centre facing flak from Opposition-ruled states on the oxygen supply issue and 12 Opposition leaders writing a joint letter to him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the availability and supply of oxygen and medicines.

After getting a briefing about the status of procurement of oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders as well as the status of PSA plants being installed across the country, Modi said that states should be asked to operationalize ventilators in a time-bound manner and resolve technical and training issues with the help of the manufacturers. He was also briefed about the operations of oxygen rail and sorties by IAF planes.

Modi expressed confidence that India has a very vibrant Pharma sector and the government's continued close coordination with them will ensure proper availability of all medicines.

He also took stock of the situation on oxygen availability and supply in the country. It was discussed that the supply of oxygen is now more than three times the supply during the peak of the first wave.

Modi was told that the government is monitoring the supply of drugs being used in the management of Covid as well Mucormycosis and the concerned departments are in regular touch with the manufacturers to enhance production and extend all kinds of help needed.

The Prime Minister was also informed about the current production and stock of APIs for each such drug. It was discussed that states are being provided medicines in good quantities and the production of all drugs including Remdesivir have been ramped up significantly in the last few weeks.