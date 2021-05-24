States to receive 48 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses in next three days: Centre

More than 1.80 crore Covid-19-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs and they will receive over 48 lakh doses in the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.
The Centre has so far provided, both through the free of cost category and through direct state procurement category, more than 21.80 crore vaccine doses to states and UTs.
Of this, the total consumption, calculated based on average up to May 23, including wastages is 20,00,08,875 doses the ministry said.
Read more: Acknowledge community transmission of Covid-19
"More than 1.80 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses (1,80,43,015) are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.
"Furthermore, more than 48 lakh (48,00,650) vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next three days," it stated.
As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre been supporting the states and UTs by providing them Covid-19 vaccines free of cost.
In addition, it has also been facilitating the direct procurement of vaccines by the states and UTs.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
How citizens reclaimed public space in Malleswaram
Would you buy these Japanese Yubari melons for $24,800?
Zimbabwe cricketer’s tweet lands him Puma sponsorship
Huma Qureshi opens up on preparing for 'Maharani'
Israel-Palestine ceasefire: Will anything change?
'Charlie bit my finger' fetches $760,000 at auction
The moment a Belarusian dissident knew his time was up