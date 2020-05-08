Study finds financial uncertainty the key cause for domestic violence during lockdown in Kerala

Financial uncertainty was the key reason for domestic violence during the coronavirus lockdown, while alcoholism, suspected infidelity and denial of sexual intercourse are the other reasons, according to a study conducted by the Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA).

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The random study based on the complaints and inputs received by various NGOs also pointed out that most of the victims of the domestic violence were found to be from middle-class families and most of them were in the 20 to 40 age range. Majority of the perpetrators of the violence were husbands, followed by parents in law.

According to the study, even as the government extended support in the form of free ration and community kitchen, those did not address the unemployment scare, especially among the daily wage earners and unorganised sectors.

Follow live developments on the coronavirus pandemic here

Among various types of complaints received by the NGOs, there was even instance of a woman complaining of husband forcing her to have a sexual relationship with the employer to tide over the loss of employment. KILA director general Joy Elamon said that it was just an isolated case that came across during the study and it was part of violence over financial issues.

Joy said that many victims were found to be unable to complain owing to the presence of male members in the house round-the-clock owing to the lockdown. Moreover, weaker sections like tribals and Dalits were found to be having poor access to redressal forums.

The study report, with a set of recommendations like enhancing public awareness on implications of domestic violence and strengthening local level surveillance, was submitted to Kerala Health and Social Justice minister K K Shailaja.