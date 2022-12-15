Decrease in defection cases after enacting law: Govt

'Substantive decrease' in defection cases after implementation of law: Government

Rijiju said the Tenth Schedule was inserted in the Constitution by the Constitution Fifty-second (Amendment) Act, 1985

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju. Credit: PTI Photo

There has been a "substantive decrease" in defection cases after the anti-defection law was implemented, and there is no need to amend it as it has stood the test of time, the government said on Thursday.

In a written reply, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said the Tenth Schedule was inserted in the Constitution by the Constitution Fifty-second (Amendment) Act, 1985.

It sets the provisions for disqualification of elected members on the grounds of defection to another political party and is popularly called the anti-defection law.

"In the recent past, owing to implementation of the Tenth Schedule, there has been substantive decrease in the defection cases. Since, the provisions of the Tenth Schedule have stood the test of time and several judicial scrutinies, there does not appear to be any need for carrying out any amendments as of now," the minister said.

