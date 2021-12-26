Such great heroes of social justice will always be source of inspiration: Rahul on Tutu's demise

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday condoled the death of South Africa's Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist Archbishop Desmond Tutu and said such great heroes of social justice will always be a "source of inspiration to all of us across the world".
Tutu, who fought for racial justice and LGBT rights and was a retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, died at the age of 90.
"My condolences on the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu. He was a champion of the anti-apartheid movement and a Gandhian," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.
My condolences on the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu. He was a champion of the anti-apartheid movement and a Gandhian.
Such great heroes of social justice will always be a source of inspiration to all of us across the world.
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 26, 2021
"Such great heroes of social justice will always be a source of inspiration to all of us across the world," the former Congress chief said.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
India all set to board the shuttle express to glory
Tutu never stopped fighting for 'Rainbow Nation'
Over 6K flights scrapped as Omicron hits Xmas travel
Is gay window advertising out of the closet?
The high price of our obsession with fast fashion
DH Toon | Wonder who's paying for UP government's ads!
Soaked in the spirit of fruitcake
NASA's Webb telescope launched: Now comes the hard part
Did Shah Jahan chop off the hands of Taj Mahal workers?
Djokovic opts out of ATP Cup ahead of Australian Open