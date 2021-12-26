Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Desmond Tutu

Such great heroes of social justice will always be source of inspiration: Rahul on Tutu's demise

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 26 2021, 16:08 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2021, 16:35 ist
Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Credit: AFP Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday condoled the death of South Africa's Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist Archbishop Desmond Tutu and said such great heroes of social justice will always be a "source of inspiration to all of us across the world".

Tutu, who fought for racial justice and LGBT rights and was a retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, died at the age of 90.

"My condolences on the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu. He was a champion of the anti-apartheid movement and a Gandhian," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

"Such great heroes of social justice will always be a source of inspiration to all of us across the world," the former Congress chief said. 

Rahul Gandhi
Desmond Tutu
South Africa
India News

