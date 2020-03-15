Sunil Ambekar is the RSS' new Sah-Prachar Pramukh

Sunil Ambekar will now serve as joint head of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) media and publicity.

He was vested with the responsibility of the Akhil Bharatiya Sah-Prachar Pramukh of Sangh at a recent meeting of the RSS' top body in Bengaluru.

Ambekar was the national organising secretary of the RSS' students wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) till recently.

An RSS insider, Ambekar is the author of the book, titled 'The RSS: Roadmaps for the 21st Century'. The book, which was released by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, is considered to be an effort to showcase the Sangh as a more forward-looking organisation.

“In the 65th national conference of the ABVP held in Agra last year, it had been decided that Sunil Ambekar ji will take up a new role as per Sangh's plan,” the RSS' students wing said in a statement, congratulating its outgoing national organising secretary for his appointment as the RSS' Akhil Bharatiya Sah-Prachar Pramukh.