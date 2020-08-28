Sunny Leone's name on merit list of Kolkata college

Sunny Leone's name on merit list of Kolkata college

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 28 2020, 01:05 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2020, 01:05 ist
Bollywood actor Sunny Leone. Credit: AFP Photo

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone's name "mischievously" made it to the top of the merit list for admission to an undergraduate programme of a Kolkata college on Thursday.

The first list for the admission to BA (Honours) in English at Asutosh College posted on its website had the actor's name at the top.

Application ID and roll number accompanied the name on the list.

Alongside the name, 400 or full marks in the best of four subjects in class 12 board examinations were mentioned on the list.

"It is an act of mischief as someone deliberately submitted a wrong application having typed Leone's name. We have asked the admission department to correct it. We will also conduct an inquiry into the incident," a college official said.

The incident raised questions among the academia about the online admission process that is underway. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sunny Leone
bollywood
Kolkata
West Bengal

What's Brewing

Study proposes new origin theory for Earth's water

Study proposes new origin theory for Earth's water

Aamir Khan under fire over China, Turkey links

Aamir Khan under fire over China, Turkey links

'Just 24% of Indian households have internet facility'

'Just 24% of Indian households have internet facility'

Coronavirus found in toilet of a vacant flat

Coronavirus found in toilet of a vacant flat

Xiaomi Redmi 9 with dual-camera, big battery launched

Xiaomi Redmi 9 with dual-camera, big battery launched

 