Supreme Court grants bail to rebel YSRCP MP Raghu Rama Krishna Raju in sedition case

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to rebel YSR Congress MP K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju in a sedition case lodged in Andhra Pradesh.
The apex court has imposed several bail conditions on Raju such as barring him from giving any media interview with regard to the case.
More to follow...
