SC grants bail to rebel YSRCP MP in sedition case

Supreme Court grants bail to rebel YSRCP MP Raghu Rama Krishna Raju in sedition case

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 21 2021, 17:21 ist
  • updated: May 21 2021, 17:22 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to rebel YSR Congress MP K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju in a sedition case lodged in Andhra Pradesh. 

The apex court has imposed several bail conditions on Raju such as barring him from giving any media interview with regard to the case. 

More to follow...

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Supreme Court
Andhra Pradesh
YSR Congress
YSRCP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Everest hopefuls 'camp' at home to avoid Covid-19

Everest hopefuls 'camp' at home to avoid Covid-19

Global cactus traffickers are cleaning out the deserts

Global cactus traffickers are cleaning out the deserts

Is it necessary to mask up at home?

Is it necessary to mask up at home?

Revolutionaries and royalty showcased at the Carnavalet

Revolutionaries and royalty showcased at the Carnavalet

HBD Mohanlal: Some rare & candid pictures of Laletan

HBD Mohanlal: Some rare & candid pictures of Laletan

Explained: What is ‘white fungus’?

Explained: What is ‘white fungus’?

It's confirmed — US doesn't want to buy Greenland

It's confirmed — US doesn't want to buy Greenland

Four upcoming 'Lalettan' movies to look forward to

Four upcoming 'Lalettan' movies to look forward to

Royal Family lacks empathy: Prince Harry in new show

Royal Family lacks empathy: Prince Harry in new show

A village that sets example of how to break Covid chain

A village that sets example of how to break Covid chain

 