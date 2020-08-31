Supreme Court notice to Tamil Nadu govt over Vedanta plea to reopen Sterlite Copper plant

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Tamil Nadu government on a plea by Vedanta Ltd for reopening its Sterlite Copper plant at Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu.

A bench of Justices R F Nariman, Navin Sinha and Indira Banerjee refused to provide any interim relief to the company in the matter.

The court posted the matter for consideration after four weeks.

It decided to consider on next date the plea by the company for staying the Madras High Court's order of August 18 rejecting its petition to restart the plant.

The special leave petition by the company assailed the High Court's judgement which upheld the Tamil Nadu government's decision of May 28, 2018, to shut down the plant due to environmental concerns.

In its 815-page judgement, the High Court had rejected writ petitions by Vedanta Ltd, saying prohibitory orders were rightly passed by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board against the plant for violating laws related to pollution control.

The order for closure of the plant was made subsequent to massive protests, resulting into killings of 13 people.

The Tamil Nadu government, as well as local residents, have already filed a caveat in the top court for granting them hearing before passing any order in the matter.