Supreme Court order on decriminalising politics will help set new moral yardsticks: Election Commission

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 14 2020, 17:21pm ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2020, 17:21pm ist
The Election Commission on Friday said it "wholeheartedly" welcomes the Supreme Court order on decriminalisation of politics, saying it will go a long way in setting new moral yardsticks for improving electoral democracy.

In a far-reaching verdict aimed at decriminalising Indian politics, the apex court on Thursday directed political parties to upload on their websites and social media platforms the details of pending criminal cases against their candidates and the reasons for selecting them as also for not giving ticket to those without criminal antecedents.

In a statement on the Supreme Court's order, the poll panel said it "wholeheartedly welcomes this landmark order, which is bound to go a long way in setting new moral yardsticks for overall betterment of electoral democracy". 

