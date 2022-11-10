Supreme Court permits Bhima Koregaon accused Gautam Navlakha to be placed under house arrest

SC permits Navlakha to be placed under house arrest

A bench of Justices K M Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy said the house arrest order should be implemented within 48 hours

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 10 2022, 13:22 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2022, 13:53 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed jailed activist Gautam Navlakha's request for house arrest, saying prima facie there is no reason to reject his medical report.

The bench also directed Navlakha to deposit Rs 2.4 lakh, an estimated amount which the National Investigation Agency (NIA) claims as expense for making available police personnel.

It also said that Navlakha will not be allowed to use a computer and internet during his month-long house arrest.

The 70-year-old activist is in jail in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case.

Gautam Navlakha
Supreme Court
Bhima Koregaon
India News

